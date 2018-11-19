November 19, 2018
EVERYTHING IS RACIST: Chipotle Fired Manager After Admitted Dine-And-Dasher Called Her Racist For Requesting Proof He’ll Pay.
• The maker of a viral video alleging racism by Chipotle bragged on Twitter about dining and dashing at restaurants.
• Masud Ali objected to Chipotle employees wanting proof that he would pay after the employees said he had previously made off without paying.
• Chipotle fired its manager despite knowing about the subject’s Twitter admissions and without reviewing Ali’s history of theft.
Chipotle screwed up — and Qdoba has better meats.