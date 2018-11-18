November 18, 2018
CLARICE FELDMAN: Then They Came For The White Women. “With the women should vote for a woman (Hillary) and white men are all rapists (Kavanaugh) tactics having failed, the left is now turning against white women as the enemy.”
