PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

November 18, 2018

CLARICE FELDMAN: Then They Came For The White Women. “With the women should vote for a woman (Hillary) and white men are all rapists (Kavanaugh) tactics having failed, the left is now turning against white women as the enemy.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:32 pm