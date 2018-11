PAUL MIRENGOFF: Another baseless shot at Matt Whitaker. “Shugerman provides no evidence that Whitaker is other than a fine lawyer and a capable administrator. He simply assumes the Post’s editors and readers will nod in agreement with his string of insults because they hate Trump. Shugerman may not know Whitaker, but he knows his audience.”

Sorry, but after Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, Democrats don’t get to complain about cronies or fixers in the AG’s office.