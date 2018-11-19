November 19, 2018

NOT THE NAME OF A B-MOVIE: Then They Came for the White Women.

Clarice Feldman:

Since the left cannot — oh you know why — attack Black or Latino voters, they’ve aimed their bile at white women voters. To paraphrase Friedrich Gustav Emil Martin Niemöller: First they came for the White Men, and I did not speak out. Then they came for the White Women.

With the women should vote for a woman (Hillary) and white men are all rapists (Kavanaugh) tactics having failed, the left is now turning against white women as the enemy.

Among their new enemies? Nancy Pelosi.

