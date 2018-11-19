November 19, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Another Illegitimate GOP Election and Much, Much More. “Do you notice that whenever there are close elections possibly resulting in a recount, the narrative the media and its left wing puppet masters trumpet is that the winner, if a GOPer, is illegitimate? Are there any consequences for these people for undermining the faith in our election system?”

It’s only undermining our faith when a Republican muses about it. When a Democrat actually does it, that’s fine.