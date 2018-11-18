November 18, 2018

PAPER BALLOTS HAVE FAILED. It’s obvious that our election “system” cannot be trusted with either paper ballots or hackable computer voting machines. I have a solution: mechanical voting machines. 1. You can’t steal them, as they are huge and obvious. 2. You can’t hack them (without a machinist) and you certainly can’t hack them systematically. 3. It is hard to miscount with them – you literally look at the wheels on the back at the end of the night, add them up with a calculator, and call in the numbers. Done. Want a recount? Have someone else grab a calculator and look at the wheels. And don’t give me this “but they can break” stuff – if we can put in odometer in every car, I think we can handle this, and it’s not like the scanners and electronic machines aren’t breaking all the time.

UPDATE: Commenters are right that they cannot absolutely be protected from fraud committed by the actual election authorities. Even minimal procedures would make this pretty difficult, but yeah, I was probably not cynical enough here.