November 18, 2018
STACEY ABRAMS REFUSES TO CALL BRIAN KEMP THE ‘LEGITIMATE’ GOVERNOR-ELECT OF GEORGIA.
How odd, when fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton says that refusing to respect US election results is a “direct threat to our democracy.”
