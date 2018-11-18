PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 18, 2018

STACEY ABRAMS REFUSES TO CALL BRIAN KEMP THE ‘LEGITIMATE’ GOVERNOR-ELECT OF GEORGIA.

How odd, when fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton says that refusing to respect US election results is a “direct threat to our democracy.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm