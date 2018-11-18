November 18, 2018

EXCELLENT: Rapid Cure Approved for Sleeping Sickness, a Horrific Illness.

The disease, also called human African trypanosomiasis, is transmitted by tsetse flies. The protozoan parasites, injected as the flies suck blood, burrow into the brain. Before they kill, drive their victims mad in ways that resemble the last stages of rabies.

The personalities of the infected change. They have terrifying hallucinations and fly into rages; they have been known to beat their children and even attack family members with machetes.

They may become ravenous and scream with pain if water touches their skin. Only in the end, do they lapse into a long coma and die.

The new drug, fexinidazole, cures all stages of the disease within 10 days.