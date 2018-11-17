November 17, 2018

WHEN TRUMP DOES IT, IT’S A CRISIS: You may not agree with Glenn Greenwald often, and you may even believe that Julian Assange is/was a national security threat. Reasonable minds can differ. But Greenwald’s piece in The Intercept underscores what many conservatives, libertarians and free-thinkers have known for a while:

“Over the last two years, journalists and others have melodramatically claimed that press freedoms were being assaulted by the Trump administration due to trivial acts such as the President spouting adolescent insults on Twitter at Chuck Todd and Wolf Blitzer or banning Jim Acosta from White House press conferences due to his refusal to stop preening for a few minutes so as to allow other journalists to ask questions. Meanwhile, actual and real threats to press freedoms that began with the Obama DOJ and have escalated with the Trump DOJ – such as aggressive attempts to unearth and prosecute sources – have gone largely ignored if not applauded.”

Ask yourself this: If Acosta acted as he does in Saudi Arabia or China, do you think he’d ever see daylight again? “Trump was mean to me” just pales in comparison to the real “War on the Press.”