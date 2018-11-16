PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

November 16, 2018

INCONCEIVABLE: William Goldman, writer of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, dies at 87.

Related: Four Essential William Goldman Screenplays.

Only four? You’re gonna need a bigger blog.

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:01 pm