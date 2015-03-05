November 16, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Snowstorm causes havoc in NYC – what went wrong?

—CBS News, today.

● Chaser: And That’s the Way It Was: In 1972, CBS’s Walter Cronkite Warned of ‘New Ice Age.’

—NewsBusters, March 5, 2015.

And if you missed Glenn’s link earlier, A mini ice age could be on the way and it’s going to get very, very cold.

Of course, to more seriously answer CBS’s question today, what went wrong was electing Bill de Blasio.

Update: “If only there were some… external factor that could account for the variations in global temperature. Such a hypothetical external factor would have to be very large, though — on the order of magnitude of our own Sun.”