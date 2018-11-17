November 17, 2018

TRIED AND TRUE: Study: Surgery best treatment for appendicitis, not antibiotics. “A person suffering from an appendicitis should receive surgery and not try to treat the condition with antibiotics, a study said. The Stanford University School of Medicine study, published Wednesday in the Jama Network, said that treating an inflamed appendix with antibiotics is more costly than just having surgery, contradicting previous recent reports that suggest its better to treat appendicitis with antibiotics.”