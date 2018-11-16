November 16, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: The White House Should Give Jim Acosta What He Wants. And More. That’s How to Beat Him.

Plus a quote from Jon Gabriel of Ricochet: “Only call on Acosta until the rest of the reporters demand his press pass is seized.”

Much like Helen Thomas and earlier Republican press secretaries, Acosta exists for Sarah Sanders to dunk on. As Jim writes, turning White House pressers into The Jim Acosta Show would quickly empower the rest of the DNC-MSM White House press corps into a Full Metal Jacket-style blanket party for Acosta.