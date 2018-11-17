November 17, 2018

DUE PROCESS: IT’S NOT JUST FOR JIM ACOSTA AND MICHAEL AVENATTI! Title IX regulation would mandate cross-examination, use same evidence standard for students and faculty.

I’m actually not convinced that Title IX either requires or empowers universities to regulate student (or faculty) sexual behavior at all. All the actual statute says is this: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Everything else has been a superstructure of interpretations and arguments far-removed from this language or its original purpose.