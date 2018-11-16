November 16, 2018

WHY ARE BLUE-STATE POLITICS SO VICIOUS? Christopher Rufo ends campaign for city council after harassment, threats. ““I was prepared to take the heat, but unfortunately, they have focused their hatred on my wife and children. . . . They’ve made vile racist attacks against my wife, attempted to get her fired from Microsoft, and threatened sexual violence. They’ve even posted hateful comments on our 8-year-old son’s school Facebook page. I know that as the race progresses, the activists will ratchet up their hate-machine and these attacks will intensify significantly.”

Related: “Basically, the activists have won. The worst elements of Seattle — those who want to bully and oppress anyone who disagrees with them — win by making sure that people will not have actual choices in the campaign.”