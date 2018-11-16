November 16, 2018

FLORIDA, MAN: Officer in Parkland shooting fights subpoena and refuses to testify. “The school resource officer, criticized for not entering the building to confront the Parkland shooter, will not testify in an investigation of the shooting. Scot Peterson’s lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo III, told CNN that the former resource officer was subpoenaed to testify before a state commission investigating the February school shooting that left 17 people dead. DiRuzzo filed a three-point suit on Thursday to fight that subpoena and keep his client from having to appear at this week’s hearings.”