November 16, 2018

CHANGE: Key N.J. senator, once opposed to legalizing marijuana, is ‘leaning yes.’

Political insiders have said the “adult use” marijuana legislation has enough support in the 80-member Assembly to pass, but the reluctance of a handful of Democratic senators has stalled negotiations all year.

Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex and a prime sponsor of a companion bill to expand the state’s medicinal marijuana program, said he is likely to vote yes to legalizing weed for people 21 and older.

“In the end, the pros will outweigh the cons,” Vitale told NJ Advance Media.