November 15, 2018

RATS, SHIPS, SINKING…YOU KNOW THE REST: The Vermont Democratic party on Wednesday cancelled Michael Avenatti’s previously scheduled speaking appearances just hours after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The National Review reports that:

Avenatti, who is also facing potential criminal charges related to his handling of false sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, also denied having assaulted his ex-wife.

Maybe Julie Swetnick can be a character witness for him.