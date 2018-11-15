November 15, 2018

THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES, 2018 EDITION: It’s kinda weird the way the intersectional left demands that we all ignore the reality in front of us in the service of ideological ends. So, for example, teenage girls shouldn’t object to having a boy with gender dysphoria who has male genitals naked in the locker room with them, because they should understand that despite the reality in front of them, he is “really” a girl. Similarly, Linda Sarsour, who is fair-skinned (and an Arab-American, a group that has always been “white” in American racial parlance, even if much darker-skinned), feels entitled to lecture to her “white sisters” as a “woman of color”. Apparently wearing a hijab magically turns a white women into a “woman of color,” because intersectional politics demands it. Meanwhile, my much darker-hued Iraqi-Jewish relatives are white oppressors. You can’t make this make this stuff up.