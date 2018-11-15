November 15, 2018

NO. LET’S GO FURTHER: IN DEFENSE OF ALL NATIONALISM. WWI WAS NOT CAUSED BY NATIONALISM, IT WAS CAUSED BY STUPID INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCES. A WORLD WITH NO BORDERS WOULD BE JUST LIKE THAT. EVERYTHING WOULD BE A WORLD WAR. AND WORLD WAR II WAS THE SECOND EPISODE OF WORLD WAR I AND NATIONALISM WAS INCIDENTAL TO THE SOCIALISM. RAISING CHILDREN TO HATE THEIR OWN COUNTRIES IS KILLING THE WEST. LET’S STOP THAT MESS NOW. PEOPLE FEEL THEY NEED TO BE PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER. I’D RATHER THE SOMETHING BIGGER BE THEIR OWN COUNTRY THAN “SOCIAL JUSTICE” OR “INTERNATIONAL SOCIALISM” OR OTHER THINGS THAT ALLOW THE BOOT TO STOMP ON THE HUMAN FACE FOREVER: In defense of American nationalism.

We stop running from nationalism right now, right here. Of course we, in America, have the best country in the world to love, but if other people want to be proud of their countries and think they’re wonderful, good on them. Has to be better than being proud of how they’re being invaded or hating on their own history. Heaven knows, it would be better for even the French to find love of country, rather than elect people like Macron. Sure, Napoleon. But if they get another one of those we put him down again. Still better than international socialism.