ARBEIT MACHT FREI: US lawmakers aim to hold China accountable for Uyghur abuses.

As many as 1 million of the minority Muslim population have been forced by the Chinese government into “re-education camps” in the Xinjiang province. Former detainees say they were forced to endure intensive “brain washing” sessions including close study of Communist Party propaganda. The Chinese government has defended these camps as a means of fighting what they describe as a rising tide of extremism in Xinjiang.

“The United States must hold accountable officials in the Chinese government and Communist Party responsible for gross violations of human rights and possible crimes against humanity, including the internment in ‘political reeducation’ camps of as many as a million Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim minorities,” Rubio said in a statement.

The legislation urges President Donald Trump to condemn the abuses.