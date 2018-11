SPENGLER: France has neither nationalism nor patriotism. “Just 29% of the French are willing to fight for their country, according to a 2017 WIN/Gallup poll, a bit above Germany’s 18%. Contrast that to 84% of Israel’s Jewish population. That’s ‘patriotism’ or ‘nationalism,’ as you prefer. The Europeans know from neither. All they want is an untroubled journey to extinction.”

Needless to say, read the whole thing.