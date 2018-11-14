PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

November 14, 2018

OH FER CRYIN’ OUT LOUD: Federal Judge Rebuked Broward Supervisor for Hiding ‘Mystery’ Voter Roll Manual. “She refused to cough up documents during a trial about the voter rolls in her county last year.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:58 pm