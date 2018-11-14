November 14, 2018

THE MASK SLIPS: Democrats’ top issues are socialized medicine, repealing the 2nd Amendment.

A 2020 primary survey conducted by TargetPoint Consulting revealed voter fatigue among Democrats with the two-time failed presidential candidate. The poll is the first to include Clinton among 2020 hopefuls, just as her former aides suggest she is gearing up for another presidential campaign. The survey also reveals the top two most important issues to Democratic voters—securing single-payer health care and repeal of the Second Amendment.

After the Second comes the First.

Plus: “Former vice president Joe Biden leads the field, but with just 29 percent of the vote. Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders is the only other candidate to crack 20 percent, while Clinton shares a distant fourth place with just 8 percent of likely voters saying they would support her in 2020.”