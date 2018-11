OH, PLEASE. OF COURSE IT IS. IF CALIFORNIA HAD BEEN SUBMERGED OR UNDER ICE (NOTE I HAVE NO IDEA IF EITHER EVER HAPPENED IN GEOLOGIC HISTORY, SO EITHER THE CLIMATE CHANGED OR FAILED TO CHANGE. SAME DIF) IT WOULDN’T BE ON FIRE: Climate Change Is Not To Blame For California Fires.

All in favor of submerging California, after sending out rescue missions for our friends (and my host mother, from when I was an exchange student) embedded behind enemy lines, say aye.