November 13, 2018
YOU WENT FULL INFO-WARS, DONNY. NEVER GO FULL INFO-WARS: Donny Deutsch Implies Trump Will Order Military Coup if Loses in 2020.
Perhaps Danny was simply attempting a tacit plug for Glenn’s paper on military coups.
