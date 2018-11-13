PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 13, 2018

YOU WENT FULL INFO-WARS, DONNY. NEVER GO FULL INFO-WARS: Donny Deutsch Implies Trump Will Order Military Coup if Loses in 2020.

Perhaps Danny was simply attempting a tacit plug for Glenn’s paper on military coups.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:32 pm