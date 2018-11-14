November 14, 2018
NO. NEXT QUESTION? CNN v. Trump: Is There a Constitutional Right to a Press Pass?
Acosta has the Constitutional right to be a self-centered jerk, but that doesn’t entitle him a White House press pass.
