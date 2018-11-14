November 14, 2018
NEWS YOU CAN USE: How To Teach Someone To Drive A Stick. I taught my daughter to drive a stick — on the Mazda RX-8, whose lack of low-end grunt made it a bit tricky — but I wonder if she’ll ever use it again.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
NEWS YOU CAN USE: How To Teach Someone To Drive A Stick. I taught my daughter to drive a stick — on the Mazda RX-8, whose lack of low-end grunt made it a bit tricky — but I wonder if she’ll ever use it again.