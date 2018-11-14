November 14, 2018
UGH: Drug Resistance Could Soon Kill More People Each Year Than Cancer, UN Warns. “CDC last month reported that an outbreak of salmonella in raw chicken products was a strain resistant to multiple antibiotics.”
