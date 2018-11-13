November 13, 2018

BREAKING: TRUMP ANNOUNCES NOMINEE TO REPLACE KAVANAUGH. “Whoa. Trump’s deregulation leader Neomi Rao to the federal court — to assume seat vacated by Kavnanaugh,” Debra J. Saunders tweets. The Washington Free Beacon adds:

Rao, 45, serves currently as the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, making her the “regulatory czar” of the Trump administration. From that position, she has been responsible for what Politico characterized as the “deconstruction of the administrative state.” In her first year, Rao told the Free Beacon in an interview in May, OIRA has cut 22 regulations for every one it imposed, saving the taxpayers some $8 billion in fiscal year 2017 alone.