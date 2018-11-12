November 12, 2018

SELLING OUT THE NEWSPAPER COMIC STRIP: Any article that begins with this…

Calvin: The hard part for us avant-garde post-modern artists is deciding whether or not to embrace commercialism. Do we allow our work to be hyped and exploited by a market that’s simply hungry for the next new thing? Do we participate in a system that turns high art into low art so it’s better suited for mass consumption? Of course, when an artist goes commercial, he makes a mockery of his status as an outsider and free thinker. He buys into the crass and shallow values art should transcend. He trades the integrity of his art for riches and fame. (Thinks.) Oh, what the heck. I’ll do it.

Hobbes (rolling his eyes): That wasn’t so hard.

— Calvin and Hobbes strip from November 2, 1990