November 12, 2018

TONI AIRAKSINEN: UW Institutes ‘Diversity’ Training After Professor’s Op-Ed on Sex Differences. “The controversy began in June, when UW-Seattle Professor Stuart Reges published ‘Why Women Don’t Code’ for Quillette, in which he articulated why women are less interested in computer science than men. (Hint, hint: men and women are different). Though Reges admits the title was hyperbolic — as he has taught hundreds of women to code during his career — UW students didn’t see it as such. They circulated an internal memo of concern and lobbied UW against his gender harassment’.”