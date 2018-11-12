November 12, 2018

WE CAN FACE THIS NOW, OR IT CAN EXPLODE IN OUR FACES LATER. THE LEFT HAS STOPPED RESPECTING OUR ELECTION PROCESS: Their professors have told them lies against “systemic injustice” and the internal colonization of men and women who reject socialism. So they actually think they’re redressing a wrong. Kind of like fake but accurate. Until they get over their brain washing they’re awful citizens and tainted officers. It’s Not Quite Kristallnacht, but It’s Not The Fourth of July Either.