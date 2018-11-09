November 9, 2018

SCENES FROM THE WORKERS’ PARADISE: UN Says Number of migrants, refugees from Venezuela reaches 3 million. “The exodus, driven by violence, hyperinflation and shortages of food amounts to around one in 12 of the population.”

The World Bank says the crisis has already cost Colombia almost half a percent of its gross domestic product in 2018: $1.2bn.

Earlier this year, Ecuador and Peru announced tighter entry rules, with the former declaring a state of emergency in three northern states which receive up to 4,200 Venezuelans daily.

“I have nowhere else to go,” said Daleny Gonzales, a Venezuelan migrant in Colombia. “They are telling us we can’t stay here. But I don’t know where else to go.”