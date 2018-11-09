November 9, 2018

NARROWEST DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY SINCE 1945: The Tenuous Democratic House Majority.

After all the votes are counted, Democrats will emerge from the first midterm election of Donald Trump’s presidency with their narrowest majority in the House of Representative since 1945.

If current results hold, Democrats will control 229 seats, a net gain of 36, compared with 206 for Republicans, giving them a majority of 11 seats. Democratic candidates won, or are currently leading in, 18 seats by a margin lower than 5 percentage points.

While the party did succeed in retaking the House, their efforts fell well short of historical trend lines recorded in previous wave elections.

The Democrats’ net gain of 36 seats pales in comparison to the Tea Party wave of 2010, when Republicans captured 63 seats in the House. The GOP’s post-2010 majority of 24 seats was more than double the amount that Democrats are expected to possess from 2019 to 2021.