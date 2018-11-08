PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 8, 2018

JIM TREACHER ON the Angry Leftist Mob That Targeted Tucker Carlson’s Home.. “‘Anti-fascist’ now means ‘extra-fascist.'” Law enforcement needs to come down on these organized campaigns of violent intimidation.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:08 pm