November 8, 2018
JIM TREACHER ON the Angry Leftist Mob That Targeted Tucker Carlson’s Home.. “‘Anti-fascist’ now means ‘extra-fascist.'” Law enforcement needs to come down on these organized campaigns of violent intimidation.
