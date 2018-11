OH, THE DEMS ARE JUST LOOKING FOR AN EXCUSE TO RIOT, BECAUSE THAT, THEY THINK, WILL TOTALLY GET THE REST OF THE COUNTRY ON THEIR SIDE: Jeff Sessions resigns: so long, it’s been not all that good to know you. I don’t know. I don’t think there’s enough Thorazine — or dried frog pills — in the world to minister to a mind diseased when the mind is the collective entity known as the democratic party and its adherents.