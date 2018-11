NO, GUYS. HALF THE COUNTRY HAS GONE MAD, BECAUSE WHOM THE GODS MEAN TO DESTROY, ETC… A Country Gone Half-Mad. Also because since they lost all pretensions that their statism would bring about paradise — when the wall fell — they’ve been a religion masquerading as an ideology. Now their faith in the arrow of history and the glorious apotheosis of Marxism keeps being tested, and they have nothing to fall back on. Just keep the koolaid away from them, okay?