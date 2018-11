THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION IS THAT THEY’VE BEEN SOLD ON THE IDEA THAT THEY’RE SPECIAL VICTIMS AND EVERYTHING THAT EVER WENT WRONG IS SOME MAN’S FAULT. THEY FIXATED ON THE IMPROBABLE KAVANAUGH ACCUSATIONS BECAUSE SOMEWHERE, SOMEHOW SOME MAN DONE THEM WRONG: What’s Behind College-Educated, Suburban Women Flipping To Democrats.

Or, in Alonzo Rachel’s immortal words, “They’re sheep, they’re babies, they’re shaaaaaaabies.”