November 8, 2018

YEAH, I’M MUCH BETTER TODAY: Part of the issue was being very tired last night. Of course I knew we’d lose some battles. This is a long war. The other side gets a say. It’s just that I despise Grey Goose Pelosi since she went to the Middle East to negotiate behind George W’s back. The thought of her having any power revolts me.

But today, since Trump gives no signs of wanting to be friends with them, and the left’s crazy is leaking all over, I’ve started thinking maybe this is the best possible outcome. Better even than holding both houses. You see, they won just enough to confirm them in their insanity. The Romans said that those the gods meant to destroy they first drove insane: Incoming Democrat Chairman: Dems Will Go ‘All-In’ On Russia, Impeach Kavanaugh For ‘Perjury’.