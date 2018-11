WHOOPS, APOCALYPSE: “Understandably, people worry about the temperament of anyone with access to US nuclear codes. It turns out Bill Clinton solved that particular problem in a uniquely Clintonian way. He lost the codes,” Tim Blair writes.

Plus a cameo by Jane Fonda during her salad days — waxing approvingly about “socialist maniac turned eventual mass-killer Jim Jones.”

(Classical reference in headline.)