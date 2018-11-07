November 7, 2018

NOW THE IMMIGRATION COURTS ARE REALLY JAMMED: The backlog of immigration cases suddenly jumped to the highest level ever, 1,098,468 cases, according to data tracked by the Transactional Records Analysis Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University. This news comes just as three large groups of new potential cases are making their way north from Central America via Mexico toward the southern U.S. border.

Don’t miss the neat map of the states that lets you click on one to get the number of immigration cases there. If you aren’t familiar with TRAC, you should be, especially if, like me, you can never get enough data about government operations and mis-operations.