November 7, 2018
THERE IT IS! Blue check libs triggered by ‘Senate popular vote’ inequities (Whaaat?). “Ezra Klein made the ‘House popular vote’ hypothetical on Monday, and that approach is even more ridiculous when applied to the U.S. Senate.”
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
THERE IT IS! Blue check libs triggered by ‘Senate popular vote’ inequities (Whaaat?). “Ezra Klein made the ‘House popular vote’ hypothetical on Monday, and that approach is even more ridiculous when applied to the U.S. Senate.”