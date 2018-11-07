PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«

November 7, 2018

THERE IT IS! Blue check libs triggered by ‘Senate popular vote’ inequities (Whaaat?). “Ezra Klein made the ‘House popular vote’ hypothetical on Monday, and that approach is even more ridiculous when applied to the U.S. Senate.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:28 am