November 7, 2018
THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME:
● Shot: Beto O’Rourke wins on Election Day…even if he loses his race, Reuters says.
—Headline, Fox News, last night.
● Chaser: How [Wendy] Davis wins by losing.
—Headline, the Politico, June 22, 2014.
