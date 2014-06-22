PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

November 7, 2018

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME:

● Shot: Beto O’Rourke wins on Election Day…even if he loses his race, Reuters says.

—Headline, Fox News, last night.

● Chaser: How [Wendy] Davis wins by losing.

—Headline, the Politico, June 22, 2014.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:14 am