REPUBLICAN DAN CRENSHAW, TARGET OF ‘SNL’ JOKE, WINS TEXAS HOUSE SEAT.

UPDATE: Crenshaw “just took the stage at his party in Houston and immediately addressed the SNL joke. ‘It’s been an interesting last 72 hours for us,’ he said. He said people have been asking if he was offended. ‘I’m from the SEAL team so we don’t really get offended,’” Emily Foxhall of the Houston Chronicle tweets.