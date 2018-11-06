November 6, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Good Election Day morning. “A reporter in Michigan called and left a voicemail for GOP Senate candidate John James and thought she had hung up the phone when the voicemail recorded her saying ‘fucking John James … that would suck.’ She’s been fired. ‘I have listened to the voicemail left by Brenda Battel to Mr. James’ campaign, and find no reason to defend this behavior,’ Huron Daily Tribune editor Kate Hessling said in a statement. ‘Brenda Battel’s employment has been immediately terminated.’ Now James is black and if he had been a Democrat, this woman would have to go into hiding or leave the country after the SJWs got done with her. We’d be talking about it and university classes would be designed around this hate incident. Alas.”