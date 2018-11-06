November 6, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: New York Times Election Eve Op-Ed Likens Trump to Hitler.

— Stephen Kruiser, PJ Media, yesterday.

● Chaser: “PRESIDENT LIKENS DEWEY TO HITLER AS FASCISTS’ TOOL; Says When Bigots, Profiteers Get Control of Country They Select ‘Front Man’ to Rule DICTATORSHIP STRESSED Truman Tells Chicago Audience a Republican Victory Will Threaten U.S. Liberty TRUMAN SAYS GOP PERILS U.S. LIBERTY.”

—Headline, the New York Times, October 26, 1948.

● Hangover: New York Times in 1922: “Hitler’s anti-Semitism was not so genuine.”

—Headline, CBS News February 11, 2015.