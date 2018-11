THEY TOLD ME TRUMP WOULD BRING A SPIRIT OF CHILDISH SPITEFULNESS TO OUR POLITICS, AND THEY WERE RIGHT! University Lecturer Caught Stealing GOP Yard Signs in New York. “Last month, Rep. Mimi Walters (R., Calif.) called out her opponent’s supporters for stealing and destroying yard signs. A few weeks ago, Minnesota state representative Sarah Anderson was punched in the arm after seeing a man destroying Republican yard signs.”