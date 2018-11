LINDSEY 2.0: Lindsey Graham Roasts The Media Like A Pro, Points Out Why Democrats Are Losing Because Of It.

Plus: “A recent Rasmussen poll put Republicans ahead in the congressional race by one point. While this may not seem like a lot, Rasmussen itself points out that the left is typically louder about its voting habits than the right, and that Republicans may be further ahead than many can guess if 2016 was any indication.”

Stay tuned…