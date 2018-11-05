November 5, 2018

OR, YOU KNOW, LIBERAL GOVERNANCE BRINGS PLAGUES OF RODENTS OF UNUSUAL SIZE AND BEDBUGS ONTO LARGE CITIES. NOT THAT BLOOMBUG WOULD KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THAT: Bloomberg: Climate Change Will Cause US Cities to be Overrun by Rats.

Frankly, I’m just upset climate change has caused me to not have finished my overdue short story yet. James Young, if you’re reading this, I’ll have it tomorrow. It was all global warming. I swear. I hear global warming also causes dandruff, impotence, and the heartbreak of psoriasis.